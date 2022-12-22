India's Defence Acquisition Council clears 24 proposals for procurement of equipment worth Rs 84,328 crore

e-Paper Get App
Procurement of Naval Anti-Ship Missiles, Multi-Purpose Vessels and High Endurance Autonomous Vehicles, to enhance maritime strength, was also approved.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 10:33 PM IST
Photo: Representative Image
Led by the Defence Ministry, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC)has approved the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 24 capital acquisition Proposals. This clears the way for six proposals of Indian Army, six of Indian Air Force, 10 for Indian Navy and two for Indian Coast Guard, collectively worth Rs 84,328 crore.

Of these 21 proposals, worth Rs 82,127 crore are regarding procurement from indigenous sources, to modernise the armed forces and to boost India's defence sector for making ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ a reality. 

The AoNs accorded will strengthen the Indian Army with Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicles, Light Tanks and Mounted Gun System. Approvals for procurement of Ballistic Helmets, with enhanced protection level, were also acheived.

Procurement of Naval Anti-Ship Missiles, Multi-Purpose Vessels and High Endurance Autonomous Vehicles, to enhance maritime strength, was also approved.

The Indian Air Force will be further propelled with a new range of missile system, Long Range Guided Bombs, Range Augmentation Kit for conventional bombs and advanced surveillance systems. Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels for Indian Coast Guard will also be procured to boost coastal surveillance.

