 India's Current Account Deficit Moderates To $12.3 Billion,1.3% Of GDP In 2025-26 From $20.8 Billion Of The Previous Financial Year
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia's Current Account Deficit Moderates To $12.3 Billion,1.3% Of GDP In 2025-26 From $20.8 Billion Of The Previous Financial Year

India's Current Account Deficit Moderates To $12.3 Billion,1.3% Of GDP In 2025-26 From $20.8 Billion Of The Previous Financial Year

India's current account deficit moderated to $12.3 billion or 1.3 per cent of GDP in the second quarter (July-September) of 2025-26 from $20.8 billion or 2.2 per cent of GDP in the same quarter of the previous financial year. Foreign direct investment recorded a net inflow of $2.9 billion this year, as against a net outflow of $2.8 billion in the corresponding period of 2024-25.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 10:31 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: India's current account deficit moderated to $12.3 billion or 1.3 per cent of GDP in the second quarter (July-September) of 2025-26 from $20.8 billion or 2.2 per cent of GDP in the same quarter of the previous financial year, according to RBI data released on Monday.

The merchandise trade deficit, at $87.4 billion during the quarter, was lower than the corresponding figure of $88.5 billion in the same quarter of 2024-25.Net services receipts during Q2 of the current financial year increased to $50.9 billion from $44.5 billion a year ago.Services exports have risen on a year-on-year basis in major categories such as computer services and other business services, the RBI said.

Read Also
Current account deficit likely to be lower at 3% this fiscal, says SBI report
article-image

Net outgo on the primary income account, mainly reflecting payments of investment income, increased to $ 2.2 billion in Q2:2025-26 from $9.2 billion in Q2:2024-25.Personal transfer receipts under the secondary income account, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, rose to $38.2 billion during the quarter from $34.4 billion in the year-ago period.Foreign direct investment (FDI) recorded a net inflow of $2.9 billion during the July-Sept quarter this year, as against a net outflow of $2.8 billion in the corresponding period of 2024-25, the RBI statement said.

Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) recorded a net outflow of $5.7 billion in Q2 of 2025-26 as against a net inflow of $9.9 billion in the same quarter of the previous financial year.Net inflows under external commercial borrowings (ECBs) to India amounted to $1.6 billion in Q2:2025-26 as compared with net inflows of $5 billion in the corresponding period a year ago.

FPJ Shorts
India's Current Account Deficit Moderates To $12.3 Billion,1.3% Of GDP In 2025-26 From $20.8 Billion Of The Previous Financial Year
India's Current Account Deficit Moderates To $12.3 Billion,1.3% Of GDP In 2025-26 From $20.8 Billion Of The Previous Financial Year
BSEB Intermediate, Matric Exam 2026: Registration Window Opens Again Till December 3; Details Here
BSEB Intermediate, Matric Exam 2026: Registration Window Opens Again Till December 3; Details Here
IRB Infrastructure Approves Sale Of Delhi Mumbai Greenfield Expressway Project's Part To InvIT Fund For ₹513 Crore
IRB Infrastructure Approves Sale Of Delhi Mumbai Greenfield Expressway Project's Part To InvIT Fund For ₹513 Crore
Pakistan Unrest: Section 144 Imposed In Rawalpindi Ahead Of Mega Protest By Supporters Of Imran Khan's Party Amid His Death Rumours
Pakistan Unrest: Section 144 Imposed In Rawalpindi Ahead Of Mega Protest By Supporters Of Imran Khan's Party Amid His Death Rumours

Non-resident deposits (NRI deposits) recorded a net inflow of $2.5 billion in the second quarter as compared with $6.2 billion a year ago.There was a depletion of $10.9 billion to the foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis) in Q2 of 2025-26 as against an accretion of $18.6 billion in the same quarter of the previous financial year, the statement added.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India's Current Account Deficit Moderates To $12.3 Billion,1.3% Of GDP In 2025-26 From $20.8 Billion...

India's Current Account Deficit Moderates To $12.3 Billion,1.3% Of GDP In 2025-26 From $20.8 Billion...

IRB Infrastructure Approves Sale Of Delhi Mumbai Greenfield Expressway Project's Part To InvIT Fund...

IRB Infrastructure Approves Sale Of Delhi Mumbai Greenfield Expressway Project's Part To InvIT Fund...

Sensex, Nifty Staggers To Its Feet, Recovering Losses As Investors Continue To Book Profits After...

Sensex, Nifty Staggers To Its Feet, Recovering Losses As Investors Continue To Book Profits After...

Force Motors Reports 53% Growth In Vehicle Wholesale To 2,883 Units In November 2025 Against The...

Force Motors Reports 53% Growth In Vehicle Wholesale To 2,883 Units In November 2025 Against The...

E-Commerce Firm Amazon Plans To Open Two New Dark Stores Every Day, Taking The Total Count To Over...

E-Commerce Firm Amazon Plans To Open Two New Dark Stores Every Day, Taking The Total Count To Over...