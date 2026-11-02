India's Captive, Commercial Coal Production Jumps 42% To 22 Million Tonnes In October

File/ Representative image

India's coal production from captive and commercial mines increased 42% year-on-year to 22.03 million tonnes (MT) in October 2026, compared with 15.49 MT in the corresponding month last year, the Ministry of Coal said on Monday.

Coal dispatches from these mines also registered strong growth, rising 36% to 21.11 MT from 15.48 MT in October 2025.

The ministry attributed the improved performance to continued efforts to strengthen domestic coal availability and support the country's growing energy and industrial requirements.

During the first seven months of the current financial year, coal production from captive and commercial mines increased 11.3% to 117.23 MT.

Production stood at 105.33 MT during the corresponding April-October period of the previous financial year.

Coal dispatches also maintained positive momentum, growing 11.53% to 124.86 MT from 111.95 MT a year earlier.

The latest figures indicate sustained growth in coal extraction and transportation from mines allocated for captive consumption and commercial sales.

The ministry said increasing domestic production could help reduce dependence on imported coal and strengthen supply-chain resilience.

Higher availability of locally produced coal is also expected to support industrial activity and conserve foreign exchange.

In another development, the Lohari coal mine in Jharkhand received Mine Opening Permission in October 2026 after awaiting operationalisation for several years.

Following this approval, the number of operational captive and commercial coal mines in India has increased to 87, according to the ministry.

The development marks another step towards expanding domestic coal mining capacity and improving the availability of fuel for industries.

The Coal Ministry said it would continue focusing on sustaining production growth while addressing supply constraints across the sector.

It also emphasised the importance of policy interventions, regulatory oversight and coordination with stakeholders to improve coal availability.

The ministry expects these measures to support India's energy security, reduce reliance on overseas supplies and meet rising demand from industrial consumers.