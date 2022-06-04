IndianMoney rebrands itself as ffreedom; to hire 300 employees

The objective of ffreedom’s is to help create rewarding livelihoods for people at the grassroots level by way of enabling micro-entrepreneurship in farming and small businesses. /Logo |

In a move to spur its global expansion plans, IndianMoney.com has rebranded itself as ffreedom. This decision, taken recently by the company’s Board of Directors, will drive the organization’s cross-border outreach aimed at equipping a greater number of disadvantaged people with knowledge critical to gaining financial independence, it said in a press statement.

The objective of ffreedom’s is to help create rewarding livelihoods for people at the grassroots level by way of enabling micro-entrepreneurship in farming and small businesses. ffreedom is currently helping over 7.6 million people in India with high quality livelihood education through its mobile application ffreedom App, it said.

“We are looking at expanding, and this strategic decision of re-branding would herald a new chapter in the approach to provide access to knowledge and financial opportunities ffreedom believes in. The rebranding is part of ffreedom’s bid to expand its operations worldwide and leave a global footprint particularly in Southeast Asian countries, said C S Sudheer, Founder and CEO, ffreedom app.

“In-depth analyses have consistently shown us that various courses and schemes are top areas of interest to our customers and we believe that this explosion in interest represents a tremendous opportunity for robust and multiplatform coverage empowering people financially and educating them,” he added.

The company is looking to hire another 300 people for the corporate office in the next 3-6 months’ timeframe.

Pratap Behera, Chief Marketing Officer, ffreedom app, said, “ffreedom is a platform for farmers, small business owners and housewives to succeed in their livelihood through replicable and verified knowledge and frameworks. Currently, ffreedom app hosts 800+ detailed courses on farming, small businesses and personal finance, available in 6 languages. With the rebranding of IndianMoney to ffreedom, we are transforming ourselves into a social ecosystem with the single focus on transforming our customer’s life and making them successful by converging content, community and commerce into ffreedom platform.”

Debleena Mazumdar, Chief Content Officer, ffreedom app said, “Content, community and commerce are three pillars for our platform. To engage more deeply through content, we are adding to our introductory courses across 30 different themes in Personal Finance, Business and Farming. This helps our learners to get a choice of learning based on their skills and interest. We are building advanced courses in each category to help them from starting a business or a farm to excelling in marketing, exports, financing and more. Meanwhile, our learners use the community feature to ask and answer specific questions to take the learning to action and the marketplace is trusted social network we are trying to enable."