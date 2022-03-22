Indian workers requiring digital skills set to rise by 27.3 mn over next year: Report

The number of Indian workers requiring digital skills for their jobs is set to rise by 27.3 million, representing seven per cent of India’s workforce, over the next year, according to a report.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company, released findings from a new research report that revealed digital skills training needs have become more pronounced amid the pandemic.

About 95 per cent of workers surveyed in India acknowledged that they require more digital skills -- the ability and knowledge to apply digital technologies for tasks in the workplace –- in order to cope with changes in their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

''...over the next year, the number of India workers requiring digital skills for their jobs is projected to increase by 27.3 million, representing 7 per cent of India’s workforce,'' according to the report.

That said, only 45 per cent of employers in India have a training plan in place, which could affect their competitiveness in areas such as productivity, innovation and employee retention.

The 'Building Digital Skills for the Changing Workforce' report, prepared by strategy and economic consulting firm AlphaBeta and commissioned by AWS, surveyed 1,012 digitally skilled workers in technology and non-technology roles, and 303 employers in India, with representation from public, private, and nonprofit sectors of different industries.

The ability to use cloud-based tools, such as cloud developer tools, as well as online collaboration, accounting, and customer relationship management (CRM) software will be the most in-demand skill required by employers by 2025, followed by technical support and cybersecurity skills.

The findings also highlight the need for more advanced cloud computing skills, including machine learning and cloud architecture design. These skills are expected to be in high demand in businesses from healthcare to agriculture, fintech to media and entertainment, the report said.

''Over the course of the pandemic, we have seen organisations of all sizes accelerate their digital transformation plans, driving an increased need for employers and their workers to advance skills training for cloud computing, cybersecurity, and machine learning,” noted Rahul Sharma, President, Public Sector – Amazon Internet Services Private Limited (AISPL), AWS India and South Asia.

AWS is investing heavily as part of its global endeavour to provide free cloud computing skills training to 29 million people.

AWS offers over 500 free digital training courses.

To prepare the next generation of professionals for early cloud careers, and to build a diverse pipeline of entry-level talent into the workforce, AWS partners with higher education institutions, non-profits, workforce development organisations, governments, and employers on a range of digital upskilling programmes.

In India, this includes programmes like AWS re/Start, which is a free, full-time, 12-week course that prepares individuals for careers in cloud computing.

Tech Mahindra Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Tech Mahindra and Generation India, a non-profit organisation, recently announced they will support to train individuals in cloud computing through the AWS re/Start programme, extending the reach of the programme to more cities in India.

AWS has already trained over one million individuals in India with cloud skills since 2017.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 05:12 PM IST