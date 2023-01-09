Indian women in construction, real estate earn 40 per cent less than men

e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndian women in construction, real estate earn 40 per cent less than men

They earn as little as Rs 26.15 per hour, while men get almost Rs 40 per hour.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
The female participation rate in India's workforce is restricted around 25 per cent and even on boards of Indian firms, representation of women is 18 per cent. More than 45 per cent women aren't engaged in any educational activity or employment, highlighting a terrible lack of opportunities. Now a report has revealed that women in India's informal sector, which employs people as labourers in construction and real estate, earn 40 per cent lower wages as compared to men.

Among executives in the construction sectors women make up a mere 2 per cent, compared to 14 per cent and 7 per cent, in the UK and US. Even women in technical roles are 1.4 per cent, while women are 47.6 per cent of all licensed architects but are hit by a 15 per cent pay gap.

