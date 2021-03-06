An Indian two-wheeler company to administer COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to its employees

A group that is worth USD 8.5 billion has decided to offer free COVID-19 vaccination for all employees and their immediate family members. The company stated the vaccine drive is in line with the ongoing Government guidelines.

The two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer which has come forward with this commitment is TVS Motor Company.

The company covers over 35,000 direct and indirect company employees across the country.

In the initial phase, the vaccine will be made available to all employees and their families above the age of 60 and 45 years or older suffering from certain medical conditions, the company stated.

Commenting on this development, R AnandaKrishnan, Executive Vice President – Human Resources, TVS Motor Company, said, “At TVS Motor Company, we place paramount importance on holistic employee well-being. We have strived to provide complete support to our employees and their extended family members through the pandemic, ranging from apps for emergency requirements, doctor-on-call, COVID-19 awareness communication and mental wellness programmes. With this vaccination drive, we continue our endeavour to prioritise the health and safety of all our employees and their families.”