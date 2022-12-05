Indian tech major Infosys expands global footprint with proximity centre in Sweden

After Indian tech sector peer TCS, Infosys is the third most valuable IT firm globally, ahead of giants such as IBM. It's also the fastest growing tech company and a leading digital services provider, expanding its footprint in Europe. Exploring new horizons, Infosys has announced a new proximity center in Sweden with the aim to boost localization in the Nordics by bringing next-generation digital offerings to its clients in the region.

Over the past two decades, Infosys has been increasing its presence across the Nordics. The new center represents another step towards strengthening the strategic presence of Infosys in Gothenburg, an emerging automotive, digital tech and green innovation hub on the west coast of Sweden.

Axel Josefson, Chairman City Executive Board, Gothenburg said “The center will bring next generational digital technologies and skills to the city and Nordic region. Infosys’ venture will significantly contribute to strengthening the internationally renowned technology cluster we have here at Lindholmen Science Park.”

Robin Sukhia, Secretary General and President, Sweden-India Business Council, said "Opening an office in Gothenburg shows their commitment not only to the large local industry Gothenburg offers, but also to the Swedish market and their clients. We are happy to support Infosys in their continuing journey in Sweden."

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said “With this latest milestone, Infosys is well poised to work ever more closely with our clients based out of the region and build next-gen solutions in areas like digital manufacturing, connected products, and online customer experience. We are confident that by leveraging the unparalleled combination of local talent and world class technologies like cloud, IoT, software engineering and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Infosys can empower clients across the Nordics to be future ready.”