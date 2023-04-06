 Indian stock markets end the week a day early, here's why
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 10:15 PM IST
article-image
ANI Photo

The stock markets closed on a positive note on Thursday despite global volatility, after the Reserve Bank of India surprised investors by opting against rate hikes. The rise into a second straight week comes just ahead of Good Friday, which marks a green run for Sensex and Nifty to end the week.

  • Indian indices BSE and NSE will be shut on April 7, 2023, on account of Good Friday, and trading will resume directly on Monday after a long weekend.

  • No major movements can be expected for the week to come, unless there is a sudden shift in global markets.

article-image

  • The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will also be closed for Good Friday, and the market will again be closed for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti on Friday, April 14, 2023.

  • These breaks are included in the list of 15 holidays announced by the BSE for the calendar year.

