Indian-Refined Fuel From Nayara Energy Reaches Russia Amid Ukraine-Linked Fuel Shortages: Report

Traders have reportedly sold gasoline produced by Indian refiner Nayara Energy to Russia, which is currently facing fuel shortages due to ongoing Ukrainian attacks on its energy infrastructure, according to a report by Reuters citing sources. The development highlights shifting global fuel trade flows amid geopolitical tensions.

It was earlier reported that Russia has begun importing gasoline by sea from India, although the specific supplier was not identified at the time.

Nayara Energy is partly owned by Russian oil major Rosneft, which holds a 49% stake in the company, linking the Indian refiner to Russian energy interests.

In response to the reports, Indian Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said during a media briefing that Indian companies are not directly selling fuel to Russia.

However, he acknowledged that it is possible Russia may be purchasing Indian-origin fuel through international traders.

Since European Union sanctions were imposed in July last year, Nayara Energy has been operating under increased constraints, relying heavily on traders for crude imports and fuel exports due to disrupted payment systems with traditional suppliers and buyers.

The company’s 400,000 barrels-per-day Vadinar refinery in Gujarat has reportedly been processing only Russian crude oil after other suppliers withdrew following the sanctions regime.

According to the report, at least 60,000 metric tons of gasoline have been shipped from India to Russia. Another source indicated that two separate tankers, each carrying between 30,000 and 40,000 tons of fuel, were involved in the shipments.

Further details from shipping records showed that the tanker Agni, loaded with gasoline from the Vadinar refinery, departed for Fujairah on June 20. However, vessel tracking data indicated that the Cameroon-flagged tanker had already passed Fujairah and was moving through the Suez Canal en route north.

The reports underline the complex global routing of energy cargoes involving traders, refineries, and sanctioned markets, even as governments maintain official positions distancing themselves from direct bilateral fuel trade in this context.