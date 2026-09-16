Indian Pilots’ Body Urges Immediate Enforcement Of Flight Duty Time Rules, Withdrawal Of Airline Exemptions

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to ensure complete implementation of Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) regulations, citing aviation safety concerns.

In a letter sent to the authorities, the pilots’ association sought immediate withdrawal of FDTL relaxations granted to airline operators, NDTV Profit reported. The body argued that strict adherence to duty-time rules is essential to reduce fatigue-related risks among flight crew.

FDTL regulations specify the maximum duration pilots can remain on duty and in the cockpit, while also prescribing mandatory rest periods to prevent fatigue and maintain operational safety.

Pilots seek stronger fatigue management measures

The FIP has also demanded the implementation of a Fatigue Risk Management System (FRMS), which uses data-based methods to identify and address fatigue risks among airline crew members. The system is designed to complement existing FDTL limits by helping airlines monitor fatigue-related concerns.

Highlighting the urgency of the issue, the pilots’ body said six pilots have died while on duty over the past three years. It pointed to the deaths as a concern linked to the impact of prolonged working hours and insufficient rest periods.

Dispensations from FDTL rules have remained a contentious issue between pilot associations, airlines and regulators. Pilot groups have repeatedly raised concerns that exemptions provided to airlines to manage operational requirements could affect crew recovery time.

DGCA norms face implementation delays

The DGCA introduced revised FDTL rules after consultations with airlines and pilot organisations. However, implementation schedules have been extended periodically after airlines cited operational challenges.

The FIP’s latest representation follows earlier appeals from pilot groups seeking stricter enforcement of duty-time regulations rather than additional relaxations for carriers.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA have not yet indicated any response to the latest request from the pilots’ body.