Indian Oil Says No Fuel Shortage, Urges Consumers To Avoid Panic Buying

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said there is no nationwide shortage of fuel in India and that the recent supply disruptions seen at some fuel stations are only localised and temporary.

The company said fuel supplies across the country remain stable and adequate despite concerns arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia and disruptions in global energy markets.

“IndianOil retail outlets are operating absolutely normally. Fuel availability is normal and supplies are steady, with no concerns or disruptions,” the company said in a post on X.

Some petrol pumps faced temporary shortages because of panic buying, logistical delays, and higher demand in certain regions. However, IOC said these issues are being resolved quickly.

The company assured consumers that it has sufficient fuel stocks and supply arrangements to meet demand across the country.

IOC also said its refineries and supply chains are operating normally, and there is no reason for consumers to panic or rush to fuel stations.

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Concerns over crude oil supply disruptions and rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz had triggered anxiety among consumers in some areas.

India depends heavily on crude oil imports from the Gulf region, making developments in West Asia important for the country’s energy security.

However, IOC said coordinated efforts are being made with distributors and transport networks to ensure uninterrupted fuel availability.

The company added that local disruptions may continue in isolated areas for short periods because of sudden spikes in demand or transportation bottlenecks, but these are not signs of a nationwide shortage.

The government and oil marketing companies are closely monitoring the situation and reviewing contingency measures to maintain stable fuel supplies.

India has strategic petroleum reserves and diversified crude sourcing arrangements that help reduce the impact of global disruptions.

IOC urged people not to engage in panic buying, saying that unnecessary hoarding could create avoidable pressure on local supply networks.