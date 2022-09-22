Indian Oil keeps prices of petrol, diesel unchanged in Delhi

Representative image | File

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corp Ltd today kept the prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi unchanged from Wednesday, according to information from the country's largest fuel retailer.

In the national capital, petrol is sold at 96.72 rupees a ltr and diesel at 89.62 rupees a ltr. In Mumbai, petrol is sold at 106.31 rupees a ltr and diesel at 94.27 rupees.

Prices of the two fuels vary across the country depending on state levies.

Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, the two other public sector fuel retailers, follow Indian Oil in price revisions.

On Wednesday, shares of Indian Oil Corp closed 0.9% lower at 68.45 rupees on the National Stock Exchange.

Petrol and diesel prices in diffrent cities:

New Delhi: Petrol Price ₹ 96.72, diesel price ₹ 89.62

Kolkata: Petrol Price ₹106.03, diesel price ₹ 92.76

Mumbai: Petrol Price ₹106.31, diesel price ₹ 94.27

Chennai: Petrol Price ₹102.80, diesel price ₹ 94.40

Gurgaon: Petrol Price ₹96.85, diesel price ₹ 89.73

Noida: Petrol Price ₹96.79, diesel price ₹ 89.96

Bangalore: Petrol Price ₹101.94, diesel price ₹ 87.89

Bhubaneswar: Petrol Price ₹103.19, diesel price ₹ 94.76

Chandigarh: Petrol Price ₹96.20, diesel price ₹ 84.26

Hyderabad: Petrol Price ₹109.66, diesel price ₹ 97.82

Jaipur: Petrol Price ₹108.48, diesel price ₹ 93.72

Lucknow: Petrol Price ₹96.57, diesel price ₹ 89.76