Indian Oil keeps prices of petrol, and diesel unchanged in Delhi from Tuesday; check rates in other cities here

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corp Ltd today kept prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi unchanged from Tuesday, according to information from the country's largest fuel retailer.

In the national capital, petrol was sold at 96.72 rupees a ltr and diesel at 89.62 rupees a ltr. In Mumbai, petrol was sold at 106.31 rupees a ltr and diesel at 94.27 rupees.

Prices of the two fuels vary across the country depending on state levies.

Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, the two other public sector fuel retailers, follow Indian Oil in price revisions.

On Tuesday, shares of Indian Oil Corp closed about 1.1% higher at 66.75 rupees on the National Stock Exchange.

Petrol and diesel prices in diffrent cities:

Agra: Petrol Price 96.35₹/L, diesel price 89.52 ₹/L

Bangalore: Petrol Price 101.94 ₹/L, diesel price 87.89 ₹/L

Bhopal: Petrol Price 108.65 ₹/L, diesel price 93.90 ₹/L

Chandigarh: Petrol Price 96.20 ₹/L, diesel price 84.26 ₹/L

Chennai: Petrol Price 102.63 ₹/L, diesel price 94.24 ₹/L

Delhi: Petrol Price 96.72 ₹/L, diesel price 89.62 ₹/L

Gurgaon: Petrol Price 97.18 ₹/L, diesel price 90.05 ₹/L

Hyderabad: Petrol Price 109.66 ₹/L, diesel price 97.82 ₹/L

Indore: Petrol Price 108.68 ₹/L, diesel price 93.96 ₹/L

Jaipur: Petrol Price 108.48 ₹/L, diesel price 93.72 ₹/L

Jammu: Petrol Price 97.50 ₹/L, diesel price 83.26 ₹/L

Kolkata: Petrol Price 106.03 ₹/L, diesel price 92.76 ₹/L

Lucknow: Petrol Price 96.57 ₹/L, diesel price 89.76 ₹/L

Mumbai: Petrol Price 111.35 ₹/L, diesel price 97.28 ₹/L