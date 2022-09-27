Indian Oil keeps prices of petrol, and diesel unchanged in Delhi; check rates of other cities here

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corp Ltd today kept prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi unchanged from Monday, according to information from the country's largest fuel retailer.
In the national capital, petrol was sold at 96.72 rupees a ltr and diesel at 89.62 rupees a ltr. In Mumbai, petrol was sold at 106.31 rupees a ltr and diesel at 94.27 rupees.
Prices of the two fuels vary across the country depending on state levies.
Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, the two other public sector fuel retailers, follow Indian Oil in price revisions.
On Monday, shares of Indian Oil Corp closed about 2.1% lower at 66.05 rupees on the National Stock Exchange.
City Wise List For Petrol Price
Agra: Petrol Price ₹96.35, diesel price
Bangalore: Petrol Price 101.94, diesel price
Bhopal: Petrol Price 108.65, diesel price
Chandigarh: Petrol Price 96.20, diesel price
Chennai: Petrol Price 102.63 , diesel price
Delhi: Petrol Price 96.72 , diesel price
Gurgaon: Petrol Price 97.18, diesel price
Hyderabad: Petrol Price 109.66 , diesel price
Indore: Petrol Price 108.68, diesel price
Jaipur: Petrol Price 108.48 , diesel price
Jammu: Petrol Price 97.50 , diesel price
Kolkata: Petrol Price 106.03 , diesel price
Lucknow: Petrol Price , diesel price
Mumbai: Petrol Price, diesel price
