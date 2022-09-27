Indian Oil keeps prices of petrol, and diesel unchanged in Delhi; check rates of other cities here

Representative image | File

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corp Ltd today kept prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi unchanged from Monday, according to information from the country's largest fuel retailer.

In the national capital, petrol was sold at 96.72 rupees a ltr and diesel at 89.62 rupees a ltr. In Mumbai, petrol was sold at 106.31 rupees a ltr and diesel at 94.27 rupees.

Prices of the two fuels vary across the country depending on state levies.

Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, the two other public sector fuel retailers, follow Indian Oil in price revisions.

On Monday, shares of Indian Oil Corp closed about 2.1% lower at 66.05 rupees on the National Stock Exchange.

City Wise List For Petrol Price

Petrol and diesel prices in diffrent cities:

Agra: Petrol Price ₹96.35, diesel price

Bangalore: Petrol Price 101.94, diesel price

Bhopal: Petrol Price 108.65, diesel price

Chandigarh: Petrol Price 96.20, diesel price

Chennai: Petrol Price 102.63 , diesel price

Delhi: Petrol Price 96.72 , diesel price

Gurgaon: Petrol Price 97.18, diesel price

Hyderabad: Petrol Price 109.66 , diesel price

Indore: Petrol Price 108.68, diesel price

Jaipur: Petrol Price 108.48 , diesel price

Jammu: Petrol Price 97.50 , diesel price

Kolkata: Petrol Price 106.03 , diesel price

Lucknow: Petrol Price , diesel price

Mumbai: Petrol Price, diesel price