Indian IT major Infosys buys back 17,03,000 of its shares for Rs 1,522.01 each

It has bought back 3,43,90,500 so far.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
Image: Infosys (Representative)
According to a regulatory filing, India's IT giant Infosys has bought back 17,03,000 of its own shares for Rs 1,522.01 per unit as acquisition price.

This increases the number of shares bought back by Infosys so far to 3,43,90,500.

