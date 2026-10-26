Indian IT Giants Add 14,000 Employees In Q2

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India's leading IT services companies accelerated recruitment in the September quarter of FY27, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro and Tech Mahindra reporting a combined net headcount addition of 13,918 employees.

As per a report by Moneycontrol, the figure more than doubled from 5,480 in the preceding quarter and marked a turnaround from the net reduction of 1,606 employees recorded a year earlier.

Total hiring during the first half of FY27 reached 24,398, compared with 2,689 in the corresponding period of FY26.

HCLTech Leads Hiring

HCLTech recorded the highest quarterly headcount increase of 6,450 employees, followed by Tech Mahindra with 5,446.

Infosys added 4,480 employees, while TCS reported an increase of 4,258.

Wipro was the only company among the five to reduce its workforce, reporting a decline of 6,716 employees.

The recruitment recovery follows subdued hiring in FY26, when TCS's global workforce restructuring weighed on industry headcount numbers.

Management teams remain optimistic about recruitment, although hiring plans continue to depend on business demand and emerging technology requirements.

TCS, Infosys Focus On Graduate Recruitment

TCS recruited approximately 10,000 graduates during the September quarter, taking its first-half fresher intake to 24,000.

The company had previously indicated plans to recruit numbers comparable to FY26, when it hired around 42,000 freshers.

However, Chief Human Resources Officer Sudeep Kunnumal said future recruitment would follow demand, particularly for artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Infosys hired 8,000 college graduates during the quarter and retained its FY27 recruitment target of 20,000.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Salil Parekh said the company had already exceeded half its annual target.

HCLTech recruited 6,136 freshers, including approximately 15% in its elite engineer category, which focuses on specialised AI engineering and customer-facing roles.

The company expects to hire 10,000-11,000 graduates during FY27. Tech Mahindra did not disclose its fresher recruitment figures.