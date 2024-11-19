 Indian Hotels Shares Rise By Over 2% After Jefferies Retain 'Buy' Call
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndian Hotels Shares Rise By Over 2% After Jefferies Retain 'Buy' Call

Indian Hotels Shares Rise By Over 2% After Jefferies Retain 'Buy' Call

In its most recent marking for Indian hotels, Jefferies reiterated a 'Buy' call with a target of Rs 785 per share. According to the agency, the hospitality company has surpassed its margin and portfolio goals for 2025.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 12:01 PM IST
article-image
Taj Mahal hotel at Colaba operated by Indian Hotels | Photo: Wikipedia

As the Indian markets look for a recovery path, after what has been a relatively volatile period, some company shares are flourishing amidst the headwinds.

Jefferies Issues 'Buy' Call

Tata Group's hospitality arm, Indian Hotels, which owns and operates multiple hotel chains, including the famous Taj Hotels, is seeing a surge in its performance at the equity markets.

In the early hours of the trading session, the gains went beyond the 2 per cent mark.

FPJ Shorts
JEE Main 2025 Application Correction Window Opens From Nov 26: Check Details That You Can Modify
JEE Main 2025 Application Correction Window Opens From Nov 26: Check Details That You Can Modify
Indian Hotels Shares Rise By Over 2% After Jefferies Retain 'Buy' Call
Indian Hotels Shares Rise By Over 2% After Jefferies Retain 'Buy' Call
Delhi Air Pollution Triggers Meme Fest On Social Media
Delhi Air Pollution Triggers Meme Fest On Social Media
CBSE Schools Swap Traditional Grades For Emoji-Based Grading
CBSE Schools Swap Traditional Grades For Emoji-Based Grading

This comes to pass after repuetd American broking agency Jefferies issued a 'Buy' call for the company, thereby reiterating its stance for the hotel chain.

Read Also
'We Super Appreciate Major Brands': SpaceX Boss Elon Musk Applauds CEO Of X, Linda Yaccarino As...
article-image
The company saw a 17.80 per cent rise in its total income, as it jumped to Rs 1,826.12 crore in the Q2 of FY25.

The company saw a 17.80 per cent rise in its total income, as it jumped to Rs 1,826.12 crore in the Q2 of FY25. |

In its most recent marking for Indian hotels, Jefferies reiterated a 'Buy' call with a target of Rs 785 per share. According to the agency, the hospitality company has surpassed its margin and portfolio goals for 2025.

In addition, the company management remains focused on overall growth. However, they have abstained from issuing new margin guidance.

Read Also
Top Stocks To Watch Out For November 14: Inox Green, FDC, Tata Power & Others In Focus
article-image

Indian Hotels Company Ltd @ NSE

When we look at the performance of the company shares listed on the National Stock Exchange on November 19, the shares bettered their positioning, increasing the gains by 2.50 per cent or Rs 18.45.

This took the overall value of these shares to Rs 755.65 per share. This now is in touching distance of the target set by Jefferies.

This performance is a continuation of the company's performance at Dalal Street in the recent past.

Read Also
Amazon India Will Save Close To ₹8 Crore In Rent After Moving Headquarters To New Location
article-image

Indian Hotels Q2 Results

The company has gained over 3 per cent in the past 5 trading sessions. In the past month of trading, when the overall markets have seen a dip in their prospects, Indian Hotels shares have gained ground, rising by 11.08 per cent.

When we take a quick look at the company's performance in the Q2 results, the company saw a 17.80 per cent rise in its total income, as it jumped to Rs 1,826.12 crore in the Q2 of FY25. When it comes to the company's profits, there was a 123.27 per cent surge in the profit after tax. The overall profit after tax for the second quarter stood at Rs 554.58 crore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Hotels Shares Rise By Over 2% After Jefferies Retain 'Buy' Call

Indian Hotels Shares Rise By Over 2% After Jefferies Retain 'Buy' Call

Audi A5L with Extended Wheelbase Unveiled in China: Key Details

Audi A5L with Extended Wheelbase Unveiled in China: Key Details

Crude Oil Prices Rise As Ukraine-Russia Conflict Escalates

Crude Oil Prices Rise As Ukraine-Russia Conflict Escalates

Mamaearth Parent Honasa Consumer Shares Takes Further Dive Of 19% After Hitting 20% Lower Circuit In...

Mamaearth Parent Honasa Consumer Shares Takes Further Dive Of 19% After Hitting 20% Lower Circuit In...

Meta Fined In India: WhatsApp's Parent Company Handed ₹213 Crore Penalty, Company To Appeal

Meta Fined In India: WhatsApp's Parent Company Handed ₹213 Crore Penalty, Company To Appeal