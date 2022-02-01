Indian Hotels Q3 consolidated net profit of Rs 95.96 cr in December quarter

Indian Hotels Co Ltd (IHCL) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 95.96 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company added that the consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,111.22 crore, as against Rs 559.86 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

''The momentum of quarter-on-quarter growth has continued in the third quarter led by the upswing in domestic demand and recovery in international markets,'' stated IHCL Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said.

Stating that the company's performance is closely reflective of pre-COVID levels, he said, ''we will continue to strengthen our portfolio and growing the new businesses while maintaining our asset-light strategy.''

IHCL Executive Vice President and CFO Giridhar Sanjeevi said the company has maintained a strong performance with a significant increase of 85 per cent in revenue this quarter, compared to corresponding quarter in the previous year.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 06:38 PM IST