 Indian Equities Set For Resilience In 2026, Autos & Banks To Lead Outperformance
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndian Equities Set For Resilience In 2026, Autos & Banks To Lead Outperformance

Indian Equities Set For Resilience In 2026, Autos & Banks To Lead Outperformance

India's equity markets are expected to remain resilient in 2026 despite global uncertainties, backed by strong domestic fundamentals and policy support, per the BP Wealth and STOXBOX report. Autos and banks are poised to outperform, with autos gaining from easing inflation and rate cuts, and banks from a secured lending focus. Cement, metals, and pharma are also seen benefiting.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: India’s equity markets are expected to remain resilient in 2026 amid global uncertainty, supported by strong domestic fundamentals, policy support and sector‑specific tailwinds, a new report has said. The report from BP wealth and STOXBOX forecasted that the domestic economy should continue to shine in the global context as “various India‑specific triggers are aligned in the right direction".

Among sectors, automobiles are expected to outperform with mid‑single‑digit to high‑single‑digit volume growth as demand benefits from easing inflation, softer interest rates and GST rationalisation, said the report. The banking sector is positioned for steady, scalable growth as lenders have rebalanced portfolios towards "secured Retail, Agriculture, and MSME (RAM) assets and gold-backed lending."

Read Also
Indian Economy Growing Strongly On Robust Domestic Demand, Benign Inflation: RBI Report
article-image

The government’s fiscal strategy is expected to focus on a sustained reduction in the debt‑to‑GDP ratio alongside prudent fiscal management. It added that cumulative 125 bps rate cuts, liquidity injections and macro‑prudential easing by the Reserve Bank of India provide “a strong growth runway.” Capital‑intensive sectors such as cement and metals should gain from government's infrastructure spending. Total cement demand is expected to rise about 6–7 per cent and steel demand roughly by 8 per cent. Pharmaceuticals are expected to deliver 8–10 per cent revenue growth, the report noted.

A recent report forecasted that India's benchmark index Nifty is set to touch 29,150 up from earlier expectation of 28,500 by December 2026, implying a return of 12 per cent year‑on‑year for CY26. Benign inflation and an improving demand environment, aided by fiscal and monetary measures will drive a turnaround in the domestic earnings cycle, it predicted. The brokerage, however, flagged high valuations, foreign institutional investor outflows and elevated US inflation and interest‑rate trajectories as key challenges. Indian equity markets touched record high on Friday, led by strong buying in metal, FMCG and auto stocks. Sensex gained 0.67 per cent, to settle at 85,762. The Nifty advanced 0.70 per cent, to close at 26,328.

FPJ Shorts
UGC Constitutes Fact-Finding Panel After 19-Year-Old College Student's Death In Dharamshala Amid Ragging & Harassment Allegations
UGC Constitutes Fact-Finding Panel After 19-Year-Old College Student's Death In Dharamshala Amid Ragging & Harassment Allegations
'Such Brave Baby': Dog Walks Himself To Vet's Clinic With Injured Paw; Lady Attendant's Kind Response Goes Viral - Video
'Such Brave Baby': Dog Walks Himself To Vet's Clinic With Injured Paw; Lady Attendant's Kind Response Goes Viral - Video
Mumbai's Swami Samarth Math At Currey Road Celebrates Shakambhari Purnima, Massive Decorations With 60 Varieties of Vegetables | WATCH
Mumbai's Swami Samarth Math At Currey Road Celebrates Shakambhari Purnima, Massive Decorations With 60 Varieties of Vegetables | WATCH
APSC CCE Mains Result 2025 Declared; Direct Link Here
APSC CCE Mains Result 2025 Declared; Direct Link Here

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BSE Marks 40 Years Of 'Technology-Driven & Investor-Centric' Sensex

BSE Marks 40 Years Of 'Technology-Driven & Investor-Centric' Sensex

Surge In Copper, Aluminium Prices Drive Up Household Appliance Costs

Surge In Copper, Aluminium Prices Drive Up Household Appliance Costs

India Diversifies Exports To Counter Higher US Tariffs: Bank Of Baroda Report

India Diversifies Exports To Counter Higher US Tariffs: Bank Of Baroda Report

Indian Equities Set For Resilience In 2026, Autos & Banks To Lead Outperformance

Indian Equities Set For Resilience In 2026, Autos & Banks To Lead Outperformance

Fake Claim Debunked: RBI Not Withdrawing ₹500 Notes From ATMs By March 2026

Fake Claim Debunked: RBI Not Withdrawing ₹500 Notes From ATMs By March 2026