Indian Energy Exchange conducts buyback of 2,57,400 for Rs 134.28 each

Image: IEX (Representative)

According to a regulatory filing, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has bought back 2,57,400 of its shares for an average rate of Rs 134.28 per unit.

With this purchase, the total number of shares acquired by the IEX so far has gone up to 33,86,900.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)