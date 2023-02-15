Indian Energy Exchange conducts buyback of 2,57,400 for Rs 134.28 each

e-Paper Get App
The total number of shares acquired by the IEX so far now stands at 33,86,900.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
article-image
Image: IEX (Representative)
According to a regulatory filing, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has bought back 2,57,400 of its shares for an average rate of Rs 134.28 per unit.

With this purchase, the total number of shares acquired by the IEX so far has gone up to 33,86,900.

