Indian Coast Guard conducts search and rescue of IFB Harsidhi

On 11 Mar 21 at about 1830 hrs, Indian Coast Guard ship Rajratan while on security patrol received a message from IFB Dev that IFB Harsidhi with seven crew had caught fire in a location 37 NM seaward form Navadra. ICGS Rajratan shaped course to reach reported position for providing all assistance. ICGS Rajratan arrived at position with maximum speed and commenced fire fighting.

Meanwhile, all the 07 crew were recued by IFB Gatral. The crew were taken onboard ICGS Rajratan and were given necessary first aid and found to be in a stable and healthy condition. Despite persistent firefighting for over two hours the boat could not be salvaged and sank in position. The rescued crew informed that a fire had broken out in engine room and they were left with no time to respond as the fire spread very fast.

The crew was brought to Porbandar by ICGS Rajratan at about 0300 hrs on 12 Mar 21 and handed over to local police.