Indian Bank extends partnership with fintech, Fisdom

Indian Bank, a public sector bank, on October 8, extended its existing partnership with fintech brand, M/s Fisdom, by adding new digital and high net worth (HNI) products.

In addition to “Mutual Funds”, new digital products like “Pension Funds”, “Digital Gold” and “OnlineTax Filing” will be available to customers on the bank’s mobile apps. The bank’s HNI customers will be able to access customized products (PMS, AIF, FI etc) under the association, it said in a press release. These new initiatives were launched by way of execution of an addendum agreement byK. Chandra Reddy, General Manager, Indian Bank and Anand Dalmia, Co-Founder, M/s Fisdom in presence of Executive Director of Indian Bank, Imran Amin Siddiqui.

Imran Amin Siddiqui, Executive Director, Indian Bank emphasized the Bank’s latest initiatives to upscale business generation through digital channels both for Liability and Asset products of the Bank. "We are also merging our existing Mutual Fund business with Fisdom to scale efficiency and increase digital adoption on banks digital properties for existing customers as well," he said.

Anand Dalmia, Co-founder, Fisdom, said, “We are confident that the partnership will be able to deliver great products, high quality service and a user-friendly tech enabled wealth management ecosystem to Indian Bank customers."

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 11:45 AM IST