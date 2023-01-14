e-Paper Get App
Indian Bank expands digital offerings under 'Project WAVE' initiative

Indian Bank expands digital offerings under 'Project WAVE' initiative

Agri-jewelry loans up to Rs 4 lakh with a re-pledging scheme and Kisan Credit Card loans up to Rs 1.60 lakh are now available online from the city-based bank

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
Indian Bank expands digital offerings under 'Project WAVE' initiative | Image: Indian Bank (Representative)
Public sector Indian Bank has stepped up its offerings on its digital transformation initiative 'Project WAVE' with the launch of Kisan Credit Card loans to farmers, the bank said on Saturday.

Agri-jewelry loans up to Rs 4 lakh with a re-pledging scheme and Kisan Credit Card loans up to Rs 1.60 lakh are now available online from the city-based bank.

The bank announced in a statement that it has teamed up with auto giant Maruti Suzuki India Ltd to offer consumers digital lead generation for vehicle loans.

Customers applying for foreign remittances can do so through the dedicated portal 'IND Trade NXT'.

article-image

"The inward foreign remittances will be credited directly into accounts on same day on uploading required documents by the customer," the bank said.

Shanti Lal Jain, the CEO and managing director of Indian Bank, said the newly introduced goods and services support the bank's goal of converting all of its existing physical offers to digital ones.

To assist clients, a digital product information booklet was also released, according to the statement.

article-image

