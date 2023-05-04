Indian Bank appoints Ashutosh Choudhury as executive director | Photo credit: Indian Bank

Indian Bank on Thursday announced that Ashutosh Choudhury, Chief General Manager, Punjab National Bank as the executive director of the bank for the next three years, through an exchange filing. The company appointed Choudhury on the basis of the notification from the central government.

Ashutosh Choudhury's work experience

Ashustosh Choudhury is an MBA professional and is also a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers. He has rich banking experience of more than two decades. Prior to joining as Executive Director of Indian Bank, he was serving as Chief General Manager & Group CRO of Punjab National Bank.

Choudhury rose through ranks serving various offices of four Public Sector Banks viz. Punjab National Bank, e-Oriental Bank of Commerce, e-United Bank of India and e-Allahabad Bank. His work experience includes working in Enterprise Risk Management, Strategic Planning, MSME & Retail Credit, Profit Centric Operations, Fintech & Digital Banking, Treasury, Corporate Credit, Micro Finance & Financial Inclusion, Balance Sheet Management.

He has also completed the Executive Leadership Development Programme of IIM Bangalore.

He has also served as Director in the Board of PNB Gilts, a subsidiary of PNB, functioning as Primary Dealer (PD) in the Indian capital & debt market.