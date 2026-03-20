Indian Aviation Regulator Asks Airlines To Avoid 9 Airspace In War-Hit Zones

As the United States-Israel-Iran war leads to closure of air spaces in the West Asian region, India’s aviation regulator has issued a fresh advisory for airlines to avoid using high-risk airspaces.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked Indian airlines to avoid operating through some airspaces in West Asia. It cited escalating tensions due to the United States-Israel-Iran war.

The advisory flagged several regions as high-risk due to the presence of advanced military systems, including missiles and air defence mechanisms.

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The regulator also warned of “spillover risks”, including possible misidentification of civilian aircraft and operational errors during military interceptions, making the region unsafe for commercial aviation.

The affected air corridors include Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait—regions that are critical for flights between Asia and the West.

For Indian travellers, the impact has been immediate. Airlines have either cancelled flights or rerouted them through longer paths, leading to increased travel time and higher operational costs. In several instances, flights have been diverted or suspended.

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The disruption is significant as West Asia acts as a key aviation corridor for Indian carriers. A large share of international flights to Europe and North America pass through this region. With restrictions in place, airlines are being forced to take alternative routes, which may involve technical halts or longer flying durations.

The situation has also led to large-scale cancellations. Hundreds of flights operated by Indian carriers have been affected in recent days, with thousands of passengers facing delays, rescheduling, or cancellations.

To manage the situation, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has set up a 24x7 passenger assistance system and is coordinating with airlines to ensure safety and minimise inconvenience. Passengers have been advised to stay updated with airline communication and check flight status before travel.

With no immediate signs of easing tensions in West Asia, disruptions in international air travel are expected to continue in the near term, keeping both airlines and passengers on edge.