Indian airlines to operate 22,907 flights this summer with demand expected to surpass pre-pandemic level

Representational Image |

Air India's historic 840-aircraft order and IndiGo's plans for 500 more, are propelling India's aviation sector which is catering to more passengers year after year. The number of flyers within India had already surpassed 123 million in 2022, and is expected to be above pre-pandemic traffic in FY24.

This surge is reflected in the Summer Schedule for domestic airlines, which has 22,907 flights, which is almost a 1,000-flight spike from 21,941 in the Winter Schedule.

Pakyong Airport back on the listn after winter freeze

The number of airports where flights will land and take off from has also gone up from 106 to 110, with the addition of Goa's second airport in Mopa, alongside Jamshedpur, Hollongi, Cooch Behar, and Jeypore.

Pakyong connecting tourists to Sikkim has also been reactivated for SpiceJet, which wasn't flying to the region due to rough weather during winter.

Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh, as well as UP's Hindon airports, have been left out of the new schedule, prepared to service a rising vacation demand.

IndiGo still leads, but Air India trio catching up