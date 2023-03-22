 Indiabulls Housing Finance to delist GDS from Luxembourg Stock Exchange
The company will delist 0.12 per cent of its paid up capital subject to all applicable requirements.

Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Board of Directors of Indiabulls Housing Finance considered and approved the delisting of 5,67,505 Global Depository Receipts (GDR's) from Luxembourg Stock Exchange, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company will delist 0.12 per cent of its paid up capital subject to all applicable requirements.

These GDR's will represent an equal number of equity shares of Rs 2 each.

Indiabulls Housing Finance shares

The shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited on Wednesday closed at Rs 100.65, up by 0.50 per cent.

Indiabulls Housing Finance to delist GDS from Luxembourg Stock Exchange

