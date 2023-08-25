 Indiabulls Housing Finance Repays ₹2,232 Cr External Commercial Borrowings
Indiabulls Housing Finance Repays ₹2,232 Cr External Commercial Borrowings

The company paid $144.5 million to Barclays Bank Plc, $100 million to State Bank of India and $30 million to ANZ Banking Group Limited.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 25, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited on Thursday repaid $275 million or ₹2,232 crore to authorized dealer banks towards the repayment of External Commercial Borrowings availed in 2018 from foreign banks, the company announced through an exchange filing.

With this, Indiabulls Housing Finance has repaid all of the over $3 billion of senior foreign currency debt that it had availed in the last few years. The company since September 2018 has repaid ₹1,62,985 crore on gross basis and ₹85,512 crore on net basis. In doing so it has reduced its balance sheet to almost half from the initial ₹1,39,804 crore at the end of September 2018 to ₹74,413 crore at the end of June 2023.

The company in the regulatory filing said, "From here on out, our debt repayments are merely ₹400 crore a month - over next 12 months we have ₹4,800 crore of repayment and ₹10,000 crore over next 24 months. This will be more than comfortably covered by repayment from the loan portfolio. Against the debt repayment of ₹400 crore per month we have contracted loan portfolio repayment inflows of about ₹850 crore per month."

Indiabulls Housing Finance is confident that by the end of the quarter its borrowings will go down to about ₹3,600 crore and the net debt to equity will be at 1.8x.

Relief for Indiabulls Housing Finance as SC stays FIR proceedings
