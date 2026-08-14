India WPI Inflation Eases Marginally To 9.78% In July As Food Inflation Rises

India’s wholesale price inflation (WPI) moderated marginally to 9.78% in July 2026, compared with 9.87% in June, according to provisional data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The Wholesale Price Index for all commodities stood at 110.0 in July, against 110.2 in June.

Among the major groups, inflation in primary articles increased to 8.52% from 7% in June, while manufactured products inflation rose to 8.29% from 7.48%. Fuel and power inflation, however, eased sharply to 20.05% from 27.41%.

The ministry said mineral oils, food articles, basic metals, non-food articles, food products and chemicals were among the key contributors to July’s WPI inflation.

Food inflation hardens, fuel pressures moderate

The WPI Food Index, which combines food articles under primary articles with manufactured food products, rose to 6.65% in July from 6.14% in June. Food articles inflation within primary articles remained broadly stable at 5.44%, compared with 5.49% previously.

Non-food articles inflation climbed to 17.66% from 11.07%, while minerals inflation increased to 13.28% from 9.45%.

Within fuel and power, mineral oils inflation declined to 32.4% from 46.48%, while crude petroleum and natural gas inflation moderated to 26.99% from 34.75%. Electricity inflation turned positive at 1.09%, compared with a contraction of 0.76% in June.

Manufactured food products inflation increased to 8.89% from 7.2%. Textile inflation rose to 12.8%, while basic metals inflation edged up to 12.56%. Chemicals and chemical products inflation also increased to 13.12%.

The ministry revised May’s final WPI inflation to 9.88% from the earlier provisional estimate of 9.68%. The final May index was revised to 110.1 from 109.9.

The provisional July estimate was based on a weighted response rate of 78.55%, compared with 98.14% for the final May estimate.