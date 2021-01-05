India witnessing V-shaped recovery since June: FinMin Report

India has been witnessing a 'V-shaped' recovery since June with the gradual easing of restrictions on economic activities, said a Finance Ministry report.

"The sustained improvement in high frequency indicators ignite optimism of an improved performance in second half of the year," it said.

The Monthly Economic Recovery for December by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) also noted that the impending vaccination is set to spur the momentum in economic activity globally.

"The effective management of Covid-19 spread despite the festive season and onset of winter season, combined with sustained improvement in high frequency indicators and V-shaped recovery along with easing of lockdown restrictions distinguish Indian economy as one riding against the Covid-wave," it said.

The agricultural sector remains the bright spot of Indian economy, with healthy year-on-year growth of 2.9 per cent in rabi sowing, accelerating tractor sales, and reservoirs' live storage at 122 per cent of decadal average.

As per the DEA report, rise in minimum support prices accompanied by record procurement, and accelerated wage employment generation through MGNREGS, bodes well for rural incomes and bears testimony to PMGKY's success in alleviating rural distress.

"This rise in rural incomes is mirrored in the healthy, though moderated, sales in passenger vehicles, two and three wheelers and tractor, and a rebound in vehicle registrations for the first time after March 2020," it added.

Further, the industrial production growth ran parallel to the festive fervour of October and rose to an eight-month high, led by manufacturing and electricity sector. The core industries registered slight decline in November driven by natural gas and cement, while coal production, electricity and fertilizers' production registered growth.