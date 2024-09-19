India Will Ensure Sufficient Charging Infrastructure To Support EV Adoption: H D Kumaraswamy

Union Minister for Ministry of Heavy Industries, HD Kumaraswamy said that India will ensure sufficient charging infrastructure to support the massive adoption of electric vehicles across the country.

He further stated that the Ministry of Heavy Industries will soon introduce e-vouchers for electric vehicle (EV) buyers to avail of demand incentives under the newly approved PM E-DRIVE (PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement) scheme.

Commitment to expanding EV charging network

Speaking at the FICCI and Ministry of Heavy Industries' Seminar on 'FAME's Success in Transforming India's EV Landscape', Kumaraswamy outlined the government's commitment to expanding the nation's EV charging network.

"We are ramping up charging infrastructure fast," he stated, revealing plans to install 10,763 public charging stations across the country under the FAME-II scheme.

Introduction of e-vouchers

The introduction of e-vouchers represents a significant development in the government's approach to promoting EV adoption. "This is a unique new feature of this new scheme," Kumaraswamy explained.

The modalities of this are in an advanced stage and will be shared with you soon." The PM E-DRIVE scheme, unveiled by the Union Cabinet last week, aims to accelerate EV adoption through substantial upfront incentives and the development of crucial charging infrastructure.

Reduce our environmental footprint

"Our goal is to reduce our environmental footprint, improve air quality, and build a competitive and resilient electric vehicle manufacturing industry," said Kumaraswamy.

The new PM E-DRIVE scheme introduces several novel elements, including a dedicated fund of Rs 500 crore to deploy e-ambulances, an allocation of Rs 500 crore to incentivise the adoption of electric trucks, and Rs 2,000 crore for installing 22,000 fast chargers for electric four-wheelers, 1,800 for e-buses, and 48,400 for e-two and three-wheelers.

Successful result of FAME-II

Reflecting on the success of FAME-II, Kumaraswamy reported that around 93 per cent of the targeted vehicles have been incentivised, with 92 per cent of the allocated Rs 11,500 crore utilised.

The scheme has also made significant strides in public transportation, with 4,853 e-buses supplied out of the 6,862 sanctioned for intra-city operations as of July 31, 2024.

PM E-DRIVE Scheme

During the event, Kamran Rizvi, Secretary, Union Ministry of Heavy Industries, said, "With the PM E-DRIVE coming, the Phased Manufacturing Programme, the domestic value addition targets will be tweaked and amended so as to take advantage of our increased capability, and so that we become a truly a world leader in electric mobility technology."

Dr. Hanif Qureshi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries, stated that more than 92 per cent of the target under the FAME-II scheme has already been achieved.