India Will Develop Its Own Tunnel-Boring Machines If China Halts Supply, Says Piyush Goyal Amid Export Curbs

PTI File Photo

India will develop its own tunnel-boring machines if China stops supplying the equipment, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Nov 3, amid fresh export restrictions announced by Beijing.

Addressing the Young Leaders Discourse Forum at Kirori Mal College in Delhi, Goyal said India would not compromise its strategic interests to secure access to critical technologies.

"If they don't give us tunnel-boring machines, we will develop it in India. India is not someone who will give in," he said.

His remarks followed China's decision to introduce new export-licensing requirements for tunnel-boring machines from Nov 18.

The equipment plays a crucial role in major infrastructure projects, particularly underground railway and road tunnels.

Goyal said India was also working to reduce its dependence on Chinese rare earth materials by encouraging domestic startups to develop alternatives.

"When they stopped rare earths, we did not go begging to them. I had a meeting with all of our startups and encouraged them that why can't we make our motors without rare earths," he said.

According to the minister, some Indian startups have already begun manufacturing motors that do not require rare earth materials while delivering comparable quality and efficiency.

Rare earth elements are essential for several industries, including electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics and defence equipment.

China controls a significant share of global rare earth processing and supply chains.

Despite concerns over export restrictions, Goyal said India wanted to maintain constructive relations with China.

"India doesn't want to spoil relations with anyone, even with China. Our relationship is good even today. If there are no more hurdles that come up, then the relationship will get better," he said.

The minister's comments highlighted India's approach of maintaining diplomatic and trade engagement while strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities.

India has been seeking to reduce import dependence in strategically important sectors as investment expands across infrastructure, defence production, electronics and advanced manufacturing.