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India and the US are moving closer to concluding their long-awaited bilateral trade agreement, with procedural issues that previously delayed negotiations gradually being addressed, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.

Addressing the India Debt Capital Market Summit 2026 virtually, Goyal indicated that discussions between New Delhi and Washington were progressing towards finalisation as the process required to conclude the agreement was beginning to take shape.

The Minister's remarks come amid renewed trade tensions following Washington's proposal to impose fresh tariffs on Indian goods.

Trade Agreement Could Bring Down Proposed Tariffs To 17%

On Wednesday, the US proposed a 25% tariff on imports from India following the completion of a Section 301 investigation into structural manufacturing overcapacity and excess production.

India faces the second-highest proposed tariff rate among the 14 economies covered by the measures. New Delhi has rejected allegations that its manufacturing industries have structural excess capacity.

However, according to the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR), the proposed tariff rate could be reduced to 17% if India and the US conclude a reciprocal trade agreement.

The potential reduction comes as the Trump administration has proposed comparatively lower tariffs of 18% for Bangladesh, Cambodia and Indonesia. Vietnam could face a 20% tariff if it reaches a trade agreement with Washington.

Indian Exports To US Rise Despite Global Tariff Uncertainty

China faces a proposed tariff rate of 20% under its existing trade truce with Washington, which expires on Jan 10, 2027.

Should the agreement collapse, the proposed rate could increase to 40%. The 20% levy would be imposed in addition to duties of approximately 25% introduced during Donald Trump's first presidential term.

Meanwhile, the US retained its position as India's largest export destination during the first seven months of financial year 2026-27 (FY27), despite uncertainty surrounding bilateral trade negotiations.

India's merchandise shipments to the American market reached $59.52 billion during April-October, compared with $52 billion during the corresponding period of the previous financial year, representing year-on-year growth of approximately 14.5%.

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