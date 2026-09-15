India Unemployment Rate Falls To 6-Month Low Of 5% In August As Rural Jobs Improve

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India’s unemployment rate eased to 5% in August from 5.1% in July, reaching its lowest level in six months, according to government data released on September 15.

The improvement was mainly supported by stronger employment conditions in rural areas, which offset a slight rise in urban unemployment.

The unemployment rate for individuals aged 15 years and above was the lowest since February 2026, when it stood at 4.9%. Rural unemployment declined significantly to 4.1% in August from 4.5% in July, marking its lowest level since January 2026.

Rural areas drive employment recovery

While rural labour markets strengthened, urban unemployment showed a marginal increase. The urban unemployment rate rose to 6.8% in August from 6.7% in July, indicating that job growth remained concentrated largely outside cities.

Labour market participation also improved during the month. The overall Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) increased to 55.6% from 55.4% in July. Rural LFPR rose to 58.2%, while urban participation remained unchanged at 50.4%.

Female participation in the workforce showed further improvement. Overall female LFPR increased to 34.8% from 34.4% in July, driven mainly by rural women, whose participation rose to 39.4% from 38.8%.

Employment indicators strengthen

The Worker Population Ratio (WPR), which measures the share of working people in the population, increased to 52.8% in August from 52.5% in July, reaching its highest level since March 2026.

Rural WPR improved to 55.8% from 55.4%, while urban WPR remained unchanged at 47%. Rural employment gains were visible among both men and women, with rural male unemployment declining to 4.3% and rural female unemployment falling to 3.9%.

On a year-on-year basis, labour participation also improved. Overall LFPR rose by 0.6 percentage point from August 2025, while female LFPR increased by 1.1 percentage points.

The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) monthly unemployment data is based on the Current Weekly Status approach, which evaluates employment activity during the seven days before the survey.