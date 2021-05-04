India-UK virtual summit: PM Modi and PM Johnson discuss the extradition of Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom held a Virtual Summit today (May 4). An ambitious ‘Roadmap 2030’ was adopted at the Summit to improve the bilateral ties to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’.

The roadmap will pave the way for a stronger engagement over the next ten years in the key areas of people to people contacts, trade and economy, defence and security, climate action and health.

During this discussion, Modi also raised the need to extradite economic offenders like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi at the earliest, stated the External Affairs Ministry. According to CNBC TV 18, the UK PM assured his Indian counterpart that he will do whatever is possible.

Both countries decided on a pre-Free Trade agreement discussions as well.