 India-UK Trade Agreement Creates Enhanced Market Access, Tariff Reduction & Investor Confidence
A high-level Indian delegation led by Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, showcased India’s expanding strength in the technical textiles sector at a dedicated Technical Textiles Roadshow in Manchester, UK. The effort underlined India’s robust capabilities and commitment to innovation-driven and sustainable growth.

IANSUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) creates a win–win framework — offering secure, sustainable sourcing and technology partnerships for the UK, and enhanced market access, tariff reduction, mutual recognition of standards and investor confidence for India, according to the government.

Rao stressed that technical textiles are among India’s fastest-growing segments, driven by R&amp;D, advanced manufacturing and circular economy practices. She highlighted India’s focus on sustainability, green manufacturing and waste reduction under the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) scheme to strengthen long-term competitiveness.

Rao also encouraged UK retailers and industrial users to partner with India’s cost-competitive, innovation-led ecosystem to build resilient and sustainable supply chains. The delegation also visited leading innovation hubs including the Manchester Fashion Institute at Manchester Metropolitan University and the Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre, Manchester, to explore partnerships in advanced materials, sustainable technical textiles and circular fashion models.

The visit is expected to facilitate greater trade opportunities, joint ventures, investment and technology partnerships between India and the UK. Flagship schemes such as PM MITRA mega textile parks, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and the NTTM are creating world-class infrastructure and an enabling business environment.

“Combined with the market access benefits of CETA, India is advancing its vision to double textile exports by 2030, while supporting a mutually beneficial, sustainable and future-ready India–UK textile trade partnership,” said Ministry of Textiles.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

