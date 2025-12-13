 India-UK Free Trade Agreement Places No Restrictions On India's Use Of Compulsory Licensing
The India-UK free trade agreement does not restrict India's use of compulsory licensing (CL) in any form, Parliament was informed. In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce Jitin Prasada said the agreement does not introduce any procedural delays, prior negotiation requirements, or additional thresholds that could restrict the issuance of compulsory licenses.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 08:56 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The India-UK free trade agreement does not restrict India's use of compulsory licensing (CL) in any form, Parliament was informed on Friday.CL is a critical tool for accessing life-saving technologies during emergencies.In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said the agreement does not introduce any procedural delays, prior negotiation requirements, or additional thresholds that could restrict the issuance of compulsory licenses.

"The agreement does not restrict India's use of Compulsory Licensing in any form," he said, adding that robust safeguards are built into the India-UK CETA (comprehensive economic and trade agreement) to fully preserve India's policy autonomy on compulsory licensing, including during public health emergencies.

Prasada also said that India gains guaranteed, non-discriminatory access to the UK's public procurement market, which is valued at over 90 billion pounds (about USD 122 billion) annually, including key entities like the National Health Service (NHS)."This is a massive opportunity for Indian companies, particularly in IT, pharmaceuticals, and services," Prasada said.

In a separate reply, the minister said negotiations for the India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement (FTA) and bilateral trade agreement with the US are ongoing.India has so far signed 15 FTAs and 6 Preferential Trade Agreements (PTAs) with its trading partners.These pacts aim to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers, simplify procedures, and address structural issues to make Indian exports, including textiles, more competitive in partner markets. 

