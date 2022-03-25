India, UK conclude second round of FTA talks

India and the United Kingdom have concluded the second round of talks for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Friday.

"A delegation of Indian officials undertook technical talks in London. The negotiations were conducted in a hybrid fashion, with some negotiators in a dedicated UK negotiations facility, and others attending virtually," the ministry said in a statement.

For this round of negotiations, draft treaty text was shared and discussed across most chapters that will make up the agreement.

Technical experts from both sides came together for discussions in 64 separate sessions covering 26 policy areas, it said.

The second round of the FTA talk between the two countries was held on 17th March. The third round of negotiations is due to be hosted by India in April 2022.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 02:21 PM IST