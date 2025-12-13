India Today Group Marks Important Moment In Golden Jubilee Year, Takes Part In The Ceremonial Bell Ringing At NSE

File Image |

Mumbai: The India Today Group (ITG) marked an important moment in its golden jubilee year as its leadership took part in the ceremonial bell ringing at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday.The ritual celebrated the Group's 50-year journey.

Shri Aroon Purie, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group, Su Shri Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson & Executive Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group and Shri Dinesh Bhatia, Group CEO, India Today Group, alongside our MD & CEO, Shri @ashishchauhan, rang the @NSEIndia Bell to mark… pic.twitter.com/hXXPA21Bou — NSE India (@NSEIndia) December 12, 2025

IndiaToday Group Chairman Aroon Purie, Vice Chairperson & Managing Director Kalli Purie, Group CEO Dinesh Bhatia, and NSE Managing Director & CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan jointly rang the ceremonial bell, marking a landmark moment in the Group's five-decade legacy, according to a statement.

The honour carried a special meaning. As chairman Purie emphasised, "A nation's health depends upon its financial strength, and this strength has to be institutionalised. Institutions like the NSE build that strength and Institutions like India Today safeguard it with truth, transparency and trust"."Today's bell ringing is symbolic in many ways for us, From the very first edition in Dec'75, our mission was clear, to hold up a mirror to the nation, to pursue truth with courage and to document India as it was, as it is and as it aspires to be. 50 years later that mission has not endured but has thrived.

"Today journalism at India Today group is digitally empowered, where story telling transcends platforms, where credibility and Candid constructive conversations, not clicks and TRPs, become the most valuable currency. We carry forward the same promise that defined us in 1975, to always ask the difficult questions, to always stand tall in the face of power, to always serve the people of India with integrity and courage," he added.

For 50 years, India Today has reported on the country's political and social developments covering 11 prime ministers, 15 governments and more than 350 elections.Over the decades, the Group has documented key national events, reported through periods of political change, and investigated instances of corruption, including several major scams, as well as conflicts and insurgencies from the ground.

The Group has chronicled India's shift from a developing nation to an emerging global player. The Group's recent interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed a fundamental belief: "institutions remain relevant only when they evolve, and leaders make impact only when they stay committed to purpose".

To commemorate its 50-year journey, the India Today Group announced the release of five commemorative films, each reflecting a decade of its evolution.A special teaser and brand film celebrating the Group's legacy were screened at the event, accompanied by the unveiling of a 50-year commemorative logo.

