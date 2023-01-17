India to locally manufacture AK-203 Kalashnikov rifles in collaboration with Russia

AK-203 assaults rifle | Photo: Representative Image

In 1947 when India achieved freedom through non-violence, Mikhail Timofeyevich Kalashnikov designed the weapon of the century, the AK-47. Picked up by armies to insurgents and Indian gangsters by the 90s, the Avtomat Kalashnikova or Automatic Kalashnikov established Russia as an iconic defense manufacturer. With 10 crore AKs already produced till date, India has joined Russia, to locally manufacture the upgraded Kalashnikov AK-203.

An essential tool for the Indian Army

Having used Kalashnikovs for decades, the Indian army received 70,000 AK-203s last year, but now the same will be completely made in India. The local manufacturing will provide a boost to the defense industry, and enable it to meet the demand of six lakh AK-203s of the armed forces. The first batch of these assault rifles has already been produced at the Korwa Ordnance Factory in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

Global collaboration

The joint venture between the two countries is called the Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited, and it is in compliance with the Defence Acquisition Procedure of 2020. Categorised among the world's best assault rifles, the AK-203 can adapt to different fighters.

Defying global ire against Russia

As US and EU sanctions try to create pressure on Russian firms, including the country's arms manufacturers, India has remained a trade partner of the country despite the war in Ukraine. The country has partnered with Russia for manufacturing arms for its own army, while distancing itself from the conflict in Ukraine.

