India terminates probe against PVC resin imports from Japan on domestic industry demand

India has terminated a probe into an alleged increase in imports of a certain type of PVC resin from Japan following a request from the domestic industry.

The PVC resin is used in building and construction, automotive, and medical industries.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), under the commerce ministry, in September 2020 initiated a bilateral safeguard investigation into imports of 'PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) Suspension Grade Resin' from Japan.

DCW, DCM Shriram and Chemplast Cuddalore Vinyls had filed an application for initiation of the investigation.

The application was filed under the India-Japan free trade pact, officially dubbed as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.