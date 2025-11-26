 India & Slovenia Grin At The Upside After Early Conclusion Of Balanced & Mutually Beneficial India–EU Free Trade Agreement
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia & Slovenia Grin At The Upside After Early Conclusion Of Balanced & Mutually Beneficial India–EU Free Trade Agreement

India & Slovenia Grin At The Upside After Early Conclusion Of Balanced & Mutually Beneficial India–EU Free Trade Agreement

India and Slovenia have expressed optimism for the early conclusion of a balanced and mutually beneficial India–EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Government officials reviewed the current state of bilateral economic engagement, strengthened cooperation across key sectors, and charted a forward-looking roadmap for trade and investment between the two nations.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 01:01 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: India and Slovenia have expressed optimism for the early conclusion of a balanced and mutually beneficial India–EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), an official statement said on Wednesday. Bilateral trade between India and Slovenia has shown a consistent upward trajectory over the past several years, reflecting the growing depth and resilience of the partnership.

In the 10th session of the India–Slovenia Joint Committee on Trade and Economic Cooperation (JCTEC) here, government officials reviewed the current state of bilateral economic engagement, strengthen cooperation across key sectors, and charted a forward-looking roadmap for trade and investment between the two nations. The session was co-chaired by Saket Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and Peter Japelj, Director General for Economic, Cultural and Scientific Diplomacy, Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia.

Japelj met Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, and held discussion on strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries. “Slovenia’s strategic location at the crossroads of Central Europe, coupled with India’s expanding engagement with Europe, presents a unique opportunity to bring the regions closer together. This convergence of geographies and interests provides a strong foundation for deepening cooperation in trade, technology, innovation, and connectivity,” according to a Commerce Ministry statement.

Read Also
India And Israel May Implement Proposed FTA In Two Phases To Deliver Early Gains For Trade Community
article-image

The discussions included a comprehensive review of the global and domestic economic landscape, as well as an assessment of bilateral trade and investment relations between the two countries. Sectoral cooperation was explored across agriculture, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, health, transport, energy, tourism, MSMEs, and Ayurveda and traditional systems of medicine, as well as other trade and business-related matters.

FPJ Shorts
Smriti Mandhana Skips KBC's World Cup Special Episode After Wedding & Cheating Controversy
Smriti Mandhana Skips KBC's World Cup Special Episode After Wedding & Cheating Controversy
OnePlus 15R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC To Launch In India On December 17: What To Expect
OnePlus 15R With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC To Launch In India On December 17: What To Expect
Union Minister Jitendra Singh Hails BharatGen As India’s First Sovereign Multilingual AI-Driven LLM
Union Minister Jitendra Singh Hails BharatGen As India’s First Sovereign Multilingual AI-Driven LLM
State Bank Of India Gears Up To Achieve 3% Net Interest Margin Guidance Even If RBI Decides To Slash Repo Rate: Chairman C S Setty
State Bank Of India Gears Up To Achieve 3% Net Interest Margin Guidance Even If RBI Decides To Slash Repo Rate: Chairman C S Setty

According to the ministry, the 10th JCTEC reaffirmed India’s commitment to nurturing a dynamic economic partnership with Slovenia, built on mutual trust, shared values, and enduring friendship, laying the groundwork for deeper collaboration across Europe and India.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

State Bank Of India Gears Up To Achieve 3% Net Interest Margin Guidance Even If RBI Decides To Slash...

State Bank Of India Gears Up To Achieve 3% Net Interest Margin Guidance Even If RBI Decides To Slash...

Debt-Ridden IL&FS Group Repays ₹48,463 Crore To Creditors, Out Of The Total ₹61,000 Crore Debt...

Debt-Ridden IL&FS Group Repays ₹48,463 Crore To Creditors, Out Of The Total ₹61,000 Crore Debt...

India Needs To Ensure Timely Modernisation Of Systems & Simplification Of Processes To Become A...

India Needs To Ensure Timely Modernisation Of Systems & Simplification Of Processes To Become A...

Luxury Housing Demand In India’s Top Seven Cities Outpaces Other Segments, With Average Prices For...

Luxury Housing Demand In India’s Top Seven Cities Outpaces Other Segments, With Average Prices For...

India & Slovenia Grin At The Upside After Early Conclusion Of Balanced & Mutually Beneficial...

India & Slovenia Grin At The Upside After Early Conclusion Of Balanced & Mutually Beneficial...