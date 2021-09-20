India scores 46th rank in the Global Innovation Index 2021

India has climbed two spots and has been ranked 46th by the World Intellectual Property Organization in the Global Innovation Index 2021 rankings, an official statement said on Monday.

It further said India has been on a rising trajectory over the past several years in the Global Innovation Index (GII) and rose from a rank of 81 in 2015 to 46 in 2021.

According to the statement, the consistent improvement in the GII ranking is owing to the immense knowledge capital, the vibrant startup ecosystem and the amazing work done by the public and the private research organisations.

The Scientific Departments like the Department of Atomic Energy; the Department of Science and Technology; the Department of Biotechnology and the Department of Space have played a pivotal role in enriching the National Innovation Ecosystem, it said.

The statement said the GII is the fulcrum for the governments - across the world - to assess the social and the economic changes in their respective countries.

Over the years, the GII has established itself as a policy tool for various governments and helped them to reflect upon the existing status quo, it added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 08:54 PM IST