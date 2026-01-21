 India-Russia Trade Explodes To $68.7 Billion Record, Eyes $100 Billion By 2030
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia-Russia Trade Explodes To $68.7 Billion Record, Eyes $100 Billion By 2030

India-Russia Trade Explodes To $68.7 Billion Record, Eyes $100 Billion By 2030

Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin highlighted India's rise as a key foreign trade partner amid Moscow's pivot to friendly countries, with their share in Russia's trade turnover reaching a historic 86%. Bilateral India-Russia trade soared to a record USD 68.7 billion in FY 2024-25 (up nearly fivefold from 2021), driven by redirected energy flows and growth in sectors like pharmaceuticals and defence.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Moscow: India was among Russia's top foreign trade partners as Moscow redirected its energy flows to friendly countries, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday. The share of friendly countries in Russia's trade turnover has reached a historic high of 86 per cent, with particular growth in trade with China, Belarus, India, and Kazakhstan, Mishustin said.

In the financial year 2024-25, total India-Russia trade reached an all-time high of about USD 68.7 billion, up sharply from roughly USD 13 billion in 2021, marking nearly a five - to six- fold increase over four years. Both countries have set ambitious targets to lift bilateral trade toward USD 100 billion by 2030, reflecting deepening economic ties beyond energy, including sectors such as pharmaceuticals, defence, and technology.

Read Also
'Land Of Fire & Ice': Discover Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, A Travel Destination Known For Its...
article-image

"By 2025, the benchmark for deliveries to friendly countries has already been exceeded - a new historical record of 86 per cent can be reached. China, Belarus, India and Kazakhstan demonstrated significant growth," Mishustin said in his televised remarks at a strategic session on the development of foreign economic activity. Russia has redirected a significant portion of energy supplies to friendly countries, but certain segments in this sphere do not boast high flexibility and they require longer-term and costly efforts to redirect flows.

"Nevertheless, despite unprecedented external pressure (Western sanctions), Russia has demonstrated a high level of efficiency in adaptation to sanctions. A sizable portion of energy resource flows was directed to friendly countries," Mishustin said. The share of the so-called "backbone" countries in this sphere has doubled over the last three years, to 80 per cent in the first half of 2025, he noted.

FPJ Shorts
Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: 'You Are Not Gone...', Actor's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Pens Emotional Note
Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: 'You Are Not Gone...', Actor's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Pens Emotional Note
India-Russia Trade Explodes To $68.7 Billion Record, Eyes $100 Billion By 2030
India-Russia Trade Explodes To $68.7 Billion Record, Eyes $100 Billion By 2030
Is OnePlus On The Verge Of Shutting Down? Reports Of Collapse Emerge Amid Restructuring & Legal Woes
Is OnePlus On The Verge Of Shutting Down? Reports Of Collapse Emerge Amid Restructuring & Legal Woes
Indian-Origin Usha Vance, Wife Of US Vice President JD Vance, Announce Fourth Pregnancy: 'Welcoming Baby Boy In July'
Indian-Origin Usha Vance, Wife Of US Vice President JD Vance, Announce Fourth Pregnancy: 'Welcoming Baby Boy In July'

"The weight of different countries in the global economy continues to shift. The contribution of the Global South and East, primarily the BRICS countries, is growing, while the G7's share is declining," Mishustin was quoted as saying by Rossiya-24 channel. Russia continues to actively develop bilateral trade using the roubles and the national currencies of partner countries: from January to October, their share in trade turnover with all countries reached 85 per cent, according to Mishustin.

"The transition to settlements in national currencies continues. Over the past 10 months, their share in trade turnover with all countries has reached 85 per cent. Here, too, we're ahead of our previously set target of 70 per cent. And roubles account for over half of all settlement transactions," he said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India-Russia Trade Explodes To $68.7 Billion Record, Eyes $100 Billion By 2030
India-Russia Trade Explodes To $68.7 Billion Record, Eyes $100 Billion By 2030
Global Investors Flock To India Due To PM Modi's Credibility: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
Global Investors Flock To India Due To PM Modi's Credibility: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
RBI Approves Re-Appointment Of Kaizad Bharucha As Whole-time Director At HDFC Bank
RBI Approves Re-Appointment Of Kaizad Bharucha As Whole-time Director At HDFC Bank
Karnataka Minister MB Patil Highlights 'Beyond Bengaluru' Success At Davos, ₹10.27 Lakh Crore...
Karnataka Minister MB Patil Highlights 'Beyond Bengaluru' Success At Davos, ₹10.27 Lakh Crore...
Skoda To Launch Electric Car In India, Expand SUV Lineup & Exports To Europe Post India-EU FTA
Skoda To Launch Electric Car In India, Expand SUV Lineup & Exports To Europe Post India-EU FTA