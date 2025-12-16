 India Rules Out Rice Dumping In US, Highlights High Basmati Prices & Existing Tariffs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia Rules Out Rice Dumping In US, Highlights High Basmati Prices & Existing Tariffs

India Rules Out Rice Dumping In US, Highlights High Basmati Prices & Existing Tariffs

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal clarified that India primarily exports high-value basmati rice, a GI product, to the US, with over 80% of shipments being basmati. He stated there is no dumping case, as export prices are higher than general rates. The US has not initiated any investigation, despite earlier remarks by former President Trump on tariffs and rice exports.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 11:23 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal on Monday said that India mainly exports expensive basmati rice to the US, and there is no case for dumping of the commodity in the American market. He said that already, a 50 per cent tariff is there on Indian rice. "We mainly export basmati rice to the US, which is a GI product... our more than 80 per cent of exports is basmati rice. We export very less non-basmati white rice. Our basmati rice export prices in the US are very high than general export prices. So prima facie there is no case of dumping in the US," he told reporters here.

Read Also
Foreigner Shows Dog Meat Served With Rice At THIS Indian Festival: Here’s How Internet Reacted
article-image

Agrawal said that no dumping investigation has been initiated by the US. Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump said that India should not be "dumping" rice into the United States market, and he will "take care" of it, while stressing that tariffs will solve the "problem" easily. He also indicated that India might have to pay higher tariffs on rice. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
India Rules Out Rice Dumping In US, Highlights High Basmati Prices & Existing Tariffs
India Rules Out Rice Dumping In US, Highlights High Basmati Prices & Existing Tariffs
VIDEO: Bihar Youths Park Bike In Middle Of Road While Truck Speeds Across To Film Life-Threatening Reel, Netizens Call For Strict Action
VIDEO: Bihar Youths Park Bike In Middle Of Road While Truck Speeds Across To Film Life-Threatening Reel, Netizens Call For Strict Action
Greater Chennai Corporation To Install Biogas Plants In Schools For Clean Energy & Waste Management
Greater Chennai Corporation To Install Biogas Plants In Schools For Clean Energy & Waste Management
US Senate Passes Porcupine Act To Accelerate Defense Sales & Support To Taiwan
US Senate Passes Porcupine Act To Accelerate Defense Sales & Support To Taiwan
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Rules Out Rice Dumping In US, Highlights High Basmati Prices & Existing Tariffs

India Rules Out Rice Dumping In US, Highlights High Basmati Prices & Existing Tariffs

Rupee Hits Record Low Against Dollar, Government Reveals What’s Really Pushing The Currency Down

Rupee Hits Record Low Against Dollar, Government Reveals What’s Really Pushing The Currency Down

Adani Foundation & Adani Electricity Celebrate National Energy Conservation Day With 1.5 Lakh Mumbai...

Adani Foundation & Adani Electricity Celebrate National Energy Conservation Day With 1.5 Lakh Mumbai...

Rupee Hits Record Low Of 90.87 Against Dollar Amid FII Outflows, India-US Trade Deal Uncertainty

Rupee Hits Record Low Of 90.87 Against Dollar Amid FII Outflows, India-US Trade Deal Uncertainty

EaseMyTrip Promoter Nishant Pitti Pledges 18.94 Crore Shares To MOFSL

EaseMyTrip Promoter Nishant Pitti Pledges 18.94 Crore Shares To MOFSL