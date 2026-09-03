India Retains Fastest-Growing Large Economy Tag With 7.8% GDP Growth: Kwatra | X - FinMinIndia

India's GDP growth of 7.8% in the first quarter of the 2026-27 fiscal year reinforces its position as the world's fastest-growing large economy, Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra said as he rang the opening bell at Nasdaq in New York.

“India is undergoing a significant economic and technological transformation, driven by a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem, expanding digital capabilities and a young and talented workforce,” Kwatra said on Wednesday morning at the Nasdaq stock exchange in Times Square.

Referring to India's latest GDP growth for the April-June quarter, Kwatra said the country remains "the fastest-growing large economy" in the world.

Technology Key Pillar Of India-US Partnership

Highlighting India's ties with technology companies listed on Nasdaq, Kwatra said technology, capital, infrastructure and the mobility of skilled professionals were important elements of the emerging partnership.

“In that, one of the greatest pillars of our current and the emerging partnership is the partnership with the companies in the community of technology leadership companies on Nasdaq for technology, technology-linked capital, technology infrastructure, and of course, mobility of skilled professionals,” he said.

As India moves towards its goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', Kwatra said the country looks forward "to an even stronger partnership with American businesses, investors and institutions.”

Kwatra rang the Nasdaq opening bell on behalf of the Government of India, the people of India and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Sitharaman arrived in New York later in the day after participating in the G20 finance ministerial meeting in Asheville, North Carolina.

Nasdaq Ceremony Symbolises Future Partnership

Kwatra said the opening bell ceremony represented more than a market tradition.

“It represents confidence in enterprise, innovation and the possibility of future partnership between India and the companies of the Nasdaq. This spirit resonates very strongly with India,” he said.

Acting Consul General of India in New York Vishal Harsh and other officials joined Kwatra for the ceremony.

Also Watch:

Kwatra Highlights Growing India-US Ties

In a post on X, Kwatra described ringing the opening bell as a pleasure and said it was meant to “mark the growing strength and promise of the India-USA partnership. India is undergoing a significant economic and technological transformation, driven by a strong entrepreneurial spirit. The companies listed here are one of the great pillars of that partnership.”