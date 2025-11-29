 India Re-Elected To The Council Of International Maritime Organization, Comprising 10 Seaborne Trade-Enthusiastic Countries
India Re-Elected To The Council Of International Maritime Organization, Comprising 10 Seaborne Trade-Enthusiastic Countries

India has been re-elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), London, in Category B, comprising 10 countries with the most significant interest in international seaborne trade.IMO Council is a body composed of three categories, with 40 elected members out of 176 IMO member countries. The Council performs functions between sessions of the Assembly.

New Delhi: India has been re-elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), London, in Category B, comprising 10 countries with the most significant interest in international seaborne trade, an official statement said on Friday.The statement further said that India secured the highest number of votes in this category, receiving 154 out of 169 valid votes cast during the election.

The Council elections were held during the 34th session of the IMO Assembly in London on Friday by secret ballot.The term of Council will be for the 2026-27 biennium."India secured the large-scale support of the international community at the International Maritime Organisation for India to continue to serve the global maritime domain," the statement said.

IMO Council is a body composed of three categories, with 40 elected members out of 176 IMO member countries. The Council performs functions between sessions of the Assembly.On the sidelines of the 34th Assembly of the IMO, the Indian delegation held meetings with country delegations, international organisations, and IMO officials on areas of mutual interest. 

