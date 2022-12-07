India Ratings assigns Axis Bank's infrastructure bonds 'IND AAA/Stable'

Axis Bank Limited said in an exchange filing that India Ratings and Research has assigned its Basel III Tier II bonds and infrastructure bonds 'IND AAA/Stable'.
The Basel III AT I bonds were assigned an IND AA+/Stable rating.
Axis Bank, which was earlier known as UTI Bank until August 2007, was established in 1994 by government-owned institutions. The bank's net profit at the end of the financial year 2022 was Rs 7,077 billion.
