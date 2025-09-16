 India Poised To Lay Out Project For Spreading Precise Indian Standard Time, Partners With National Physical Laboratory & ISRO
India Poised To Lay Out Project For Spreading Precise Indian Standard Time, Partners With National Physical Laboratory & ISRO

New Delhi: India will soon roll out a project for disseminating precise Indian Standard Time in association with the National Physical Laboratory and ISRO from five sites across the country, Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Monday.

The announcement came as Joshi inaugurated the 89th General Meeting of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) here, where he said India is witnessing a "massive technological and industrial metamorphosis" with its manufacturing sector embracing automation and Industry 4.0."India today is witnessing a massive technological and industrial metamorphosis.

He noted that government initiatives like the National Green Hydrogen Mission, PM-KUSUM, PM Surya Ghar Yojana, and the FAME India Scheme represent "strategic roadmaps toward a cleaner, greener, and more self-reliant future".India has become the 13th country worldwide to issue the OIML (International Organization of Legal Metrology) pattern approval certificate, marking a milestone in legal metrology, Joshi said.

The production-linked incentive schemes, mega industrial corridors and Semicon India Program are positioning India as a global hub for electronics and semiconductors, he added.India is hosting the IEC meeting for the fourth time after 1960, 1997 and 2013, and will serve as Global Secretariat for Standardisation in Low Voltage Direct Current.The IEC, established in 1906, develops international standards for electrical, electronic and related technologies through 30,000 experts worldwide.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

